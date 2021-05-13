Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Increased to £100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £118.15 ($154.36). The stock had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,730. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a fifty-two week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is £114.87.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

