Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,288.13 ($121.35).

A number of research firms recently commented on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

SPX stock opened at £119 ($155.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 50.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of £114.87. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 52 week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

