Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.00. 4,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,633,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

