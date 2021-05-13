Sprott Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE SII opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Sprott has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.00.
Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
