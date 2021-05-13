Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 67,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

