SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 285,711 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 89.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Altice USA accounts for 3.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 45,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.29 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.