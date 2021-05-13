SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Grows Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,255 shares during the period. TIM makes up approximately 1.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.11% of TIM worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $16,637,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 4,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,376. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TIMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

