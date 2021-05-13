SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $220,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $271,000.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE ASAI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.