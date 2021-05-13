Stably USD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,236.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $663,532.49 and approximately $15,236.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01078154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00068577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00113087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062608 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,586,425 coins and its circulating supply is 618,794 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

