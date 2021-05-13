Staker (STR) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a market capitalization of $7,393.47 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Staker has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01023210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00110282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Staker

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

