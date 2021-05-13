State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

