State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

