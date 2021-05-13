State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hess by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

