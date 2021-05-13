State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 10,500 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 827,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 537,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

