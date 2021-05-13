State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $305.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

