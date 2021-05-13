State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.