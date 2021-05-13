State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of frontdoor worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

