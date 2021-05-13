State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackLine by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

BlackLine stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,633 shares of company stock worth $14,663,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

