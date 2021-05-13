State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

NYSE RL opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

