State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

