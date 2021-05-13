State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,037 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 246.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $2,309,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

