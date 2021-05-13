Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

STLJF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

