Step Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.52 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 63.3% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002529 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $5.00 million and $4.52 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.00667252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00081582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00233419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004539 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.71 or 0.01221615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01046716 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.