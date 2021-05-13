Stepan (NYSE:SCL) COO Scott R. Behrens Sells 2,690 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

