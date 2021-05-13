Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Gap Down to $76.70

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.70, but opened at $74.39. Stericycle shares last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 1,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

