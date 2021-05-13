Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

