Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 40 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $543.70. The company had a trading volume of 176,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $338.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

