Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 393,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 155,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,898. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

