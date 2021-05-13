Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,573 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,985 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,269,000 after buying an additional 152,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,496,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.58. 100,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,948. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

