Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$7.50

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.57.

CRON stock opened at C$8.69 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.54 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.81.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

