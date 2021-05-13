Stingray Digitl to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RAY)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Earnings History and Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit