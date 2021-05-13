Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,897 call options.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.