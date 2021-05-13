Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Chatham Lodging Trust Call Options (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 678 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.