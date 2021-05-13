Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Compugen Call Options (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 492 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $470.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

