StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 80,025 shares.The stock last traded at $66.95 and had previously closed at $69.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.