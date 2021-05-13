StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 80,025 shares.The stock last traded at $66.95 and had previously closed at $69.69.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.
In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
