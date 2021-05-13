Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to $5.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 107.56% from the stock’s current price.

SRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

SRMLF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 6,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

