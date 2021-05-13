STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

SSKN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

