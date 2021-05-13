StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.