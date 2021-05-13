StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Target by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.85.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

