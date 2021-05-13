StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.91.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

