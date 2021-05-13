Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $137.04 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Strike has a market cap of $137.04 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $47.44 or 0.00094305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00608711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00236719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.53 or 0.01082489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.49 or 0.01205674 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.