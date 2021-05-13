Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. Strongbridge Biopharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 14,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $162.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

