Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELFB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

