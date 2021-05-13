Strs Ohio Has $697,000 Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $632.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

