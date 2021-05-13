Strs Ohio Has $732,000 Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Matrix Service worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matrix Service by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matrix Service by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 263,106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 131,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $326.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

