Strs Ohio Increases Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.43% of BankFinancial worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

BFIN opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.