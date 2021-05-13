Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Edison International by 34.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 159.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

