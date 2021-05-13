Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.83 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $58,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

