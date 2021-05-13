Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Carnival Co. & worth $64,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.