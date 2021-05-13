Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $52,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

AVY stock opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.